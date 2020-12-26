Bigg Boss 13’s contestant Shehnaaz Gill’s mashup ‘Sada Kutta Kutta’ created by Yashraj Mukhate is going crazy viral. Shehnaaz has been trending on the internet for this and we all love it. It has got various versions and many celebrities such as Shakti Mohan, Mukti Mohan, Raveena Tandon and others have danced to this variant ‘Twada Kutta Tommy, Sada Kutta Kutta’. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Looks Straight Out of Fairytale in This Yellow Tulle Dress on Bigg Boss 14

But what caught our attention is the new hilarious FRIENDS twist in Shehnaaz’s mashup. Friends is a famous American sitcom that aired between 1994-2004. A video-editor Ketan Prashant Bakshi recently created a rib-tickling edit of Shehnaaz’s ‘Sadda Kutta Kutta’ dialogue with visuals of FRIENDS. The visuals are of Chandler’s famous victory dances, the fight between Ross and Rachel, Joey’s as a drummer, and many other visuals of the six friends. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Beats Rubina Dilaik And Bharti Singh to Emerge as The TV Newsmaker of The Year 2020

Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill Makes Salman Khan do 'Sadda Kutta Kutta' on Bigg Boss 14 as The Superstar Celebrates 55th Birthday

The video has gone viral and crossed over 1,30,000 views on Instagram.

Watch the hilarious video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by केतन प्रशांत बक्षी (@kpb_4)

The mashuo video by Yashraj is here, watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yashraj Mukhate (@yashrajmukhate)

It is been reported that Shehnaaz Gill will enter the Bigg Boss 14 house and will make Salman Khan do ‘sada kutta kutta’.

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill took to social media to thank Yashraj Mukhate for creating the rap version of the dialogue and wrote, “Overwhelmed with the creativity by each one of you! I’ll be posting some more reels! Can’t wait to see more reels on this super track recreated by @yashrajmukhate.” (sic).

The video of Shehnaaz has been taken from her stills in the Bigg Boss 13 game where she was as a participant. n the rap version, shehnaaz is seen cribbing about her feelings not being reciprocated and says, “Tuhada kutta Tommy, sadda kutta kutta? Kya karu main mar jaun? Meri koi feelings nahi hai?” The video also features Shah Rukh Khan giving dhol beats from his film Mohabbatein.