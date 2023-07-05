Home

Shehnaaz Shehnaaz Gill Says ‘Mujhe Pyaar Ek hi Baar Hua Hai’ And #SidNaaz Fans Go Berserk

In an interview, Shehnaaz Gill talks about loving one man in her life and that makes the fans go emotional as they remember Sidharth Shukla. Check their Twitter reactions here.

#SidNaaz Forever trends again on Twitter

SidNaaz Foreer trends on Twitter: Shehnaaz Gill holds a special place in the hearts of her fans, especially the ones who also love and miss Sidharth Shukla. The two were reportedly dating when the latter died of a heart attack. Now, in a new video, Shehnaaz is seen talking about the love of her life, and that has made the #SidNaaz fans go crazy.

Shehnaaz joined Nawazuddin Siddiqui to promote their latest single ‘Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai’ and talked about loving someone once in her life. During a conversation on a radio channel, the popular actor said she had only loved once in her life and it was all about respecting and caring for each other. The video of her expressing her feelings has now gone viral and many fans believe that she’s speaking about Sidharth. One fan wrote, “Yesterday’s IV was one of best n sana answered so well which was indirectly related to sidnaaz I just loved her #SidNaazForever (sic).”

Another wrote, “#ShehnaazGill – pyaar mujhe ek hi baar hua hain life main” ❤‍🩹 #SidharthShukla #SidNaaz #SidNaazForever (sic).” Watch the viral video here:

Sidharth and Shehnaaz met in Bigg Boss 13 and their chemistry instantly became the talk of the town. The two were together even after the show and were reportedly living together. On September 1, 2021, Sidharth suffered a heart attack in his sleep. Shehnaaz was seen in a devastated state during his funeral and her photos and videos broke many hearts. The actor took a break from work and released a tribute for Sidharth a few months later. In the hearts of their fans, they are forever.

Your thoughts on Shehnaaz’s statement?

