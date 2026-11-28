‘Shehron mein baroodon ka mausam hai’: Diljit Dosanjh responds to Mumbai concert bomb threat with message of love – VIDEO

The singer delivered a powerful message during his Mumbai performance, choosing to spread positivity amid concerns over the event's safety.

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Diljit Dosanjh's response to Mumbai concert threat goes viral (PC: Instagram)

Diljit Dosanjh has always been known for his energetic performances and warm connection with audiences. However, his Mumbai concert became the centre of attention for a reason beyond music after a bomb threat was reported ahead of the event. Despite the security concerns, the singer chose to address the situation with his trademark confidence and humour. Rather than allowing the threats to overshadow the evening, he shared a message about love and the importance of staying positive. His response, which included a poetic line about the atmosphere of violence in cities, has now caught the attention of fans.

Diljit Dosanjh’s response to bomb threat with message of love

Diljit’s official social media handle shared a video from his Mumbai concert, where he addressed the threat while greeting the audience with “Aamchi Mumbai”. Reacting to the warning, the singer said, “Diljit ko bomb se uda denge? Waah! Inka maksad sirf yahi hai ki Diljit ke show mein log na aayein, unko dara diya jaye, dhamkaya jaye, kisi bhi tareeke se rok diya jaye.”

He then delivered a poetic response that became one of the most talked-about moments from the concert. Diljit said, “Shehron mein toh baroodon ka mausam hai, gaon chalo, ye amroodon ka mausam hai.” Continuing his message, he added, “Mere taraf se pyaar hai, aap beshak bomb phenko mere pe. Mere taraf se phir bhi aapko pyaar hai.”

Diljit talks about his village roots and thanks Mumbai Police

The singer also spoke about his connection with his village and how his background is reflected in his music. He said, “Aapko agar mera koi gaana nahi bhi samajh mein aaya toh jo mitti ki khushboo hai, woh aapko zaroor aayegi.” Diljit acknowledged the large gathering at the venue and outside it. He also thanked the Mumbai Police for managing security and ensuring arrangements were in place despite the threat.

See viral video of Diljit Dosanjh here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Mumbai Police deploys over 500 personnel after bomb threat

The threat was reported on November 26, just a day before Diljit’s November 27 concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. Mumbai Police reportedly received an email warning of possible bomb blasts and grenade attacks. Apart from the concert venue, the message also mentioned several locations, including legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, Jalsa.

Police launched an investigation and increased security at the locations named in the email. Checks were carried out, but no suspicious objects were found. The authenticity of the threat was yet to be established. The incident also came on the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Around 500 Mumbai Police personnel were deployed at the concert venue. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams also inspected the premises. Entry arrangements were strengthened, with the number of checking gates reportedly increased from three to five.

Diljit Dosanjh’s AURA India Tour 2026 schedule

The Mumbai concert is part of Diljit’s eight-city AURA India Tour 2026, co-produced by BookMyShow Live and Live Nation. The India leg began in Delhi on October 30 and is scheduled to continue until December 19. Following Mumbai, Diljit is set to perform at NICE Grounds in Bengaluru on November 29. The tour will then move to Lucknow on December 5, Chandigarh on December 12 and Kolkata on December 19.