Shehzaada Trailer: Kartik Aaryan is Our Desi Prince But Paresh Rawal And Rajpal Yadav Rule This Action Drama – Watch

Shehzaada Trailer: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav present an entertaining film with full mass appeal, and action that Kartik has never done on-screen.

Shehzaada Trailer Review: Kartik Aaryan has emerged as a bankable star on-screen after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year. The actor is attempting to solidify that position in a role that he has not done so far. Kartik appears as the new ‘shehzaada’ of Bollywood in his next film – Shehzaada. Directed by Rohit Dhawan, it’s an action comedy with the likes of Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav adding the right layer of humour to the story.

The trailer of Shehzaada hit the screens on Thursday. The film begins with Kartik, who is brought up as a middle-class man by Valmiki (Paresh Rawal) until one day, he is told that is the ‘shehzaada of the Jindal parivaar’ – son of business tycoon Randeep Jindal. The story progresses to show Kartik’s journey of reclaiming his position as the heir of the wealthy family.

The trailer is full of action. It shows Kartik romancing his ‘Luka Chuppi’ co-star Kriti Sanon. The actor also beats up goons, flirts around, and mouths some whistle-worthy dialogues. Sample this: “Jab baat family par aati hai, toh hum discussion nahi, action karte hain… (when it comes to family, we don’t believe in discussion. We believe in action).” However, it’s the fleeting appearance by Rajpal Yadav as a funny cop and Paresh Rawal’s sheer sensibility as an actor that takes away the cake.

WATCH THE TRAILER OF SHEHZAADE HERE:

Shehzaada appears like a no-brainer, action-comedy film that will appeal to the masses. Kartik, with all his charm and wit, brings a full commercial package of entertainment on-screen. While the songs from the film are not out yet, the music by Pritam promises a few memorable numbers. And you never know if you get yet another romantic gem by Arijit Singh!

Kartik has also co-produced the film with Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar, S Radha Krishna, and Aman Gill. Written by Trivikram, Shehzaada is slated to hit the screens on February 10. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Shehzaada!