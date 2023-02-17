Home

Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimate): Kartik Aaryan’s Remake Doesn’t Earn Even Half of What Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Did

Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimate): Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's romantic drama might open to a single-digit number and would need terrific word of mouth to scale further.

Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 1 (Early Estimate): Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada finally hit the screens today after its deferred release. The Rohit Dhawan directorial is looking to gain more from the spot bookings on its opening day after a mild advance booking report. This is Kartik’s second outing after the tremendous success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 which collected a terrific number on its opening day last year.

SHEHZADA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION UPDATE: NO TREND IN ADVANCE BOOKING

As reported by the trade website sacnilk, Shehzada sold around a total of 22,000 tickets with over 3000 screens in India where it has been released today. As of 1 pm on Thursday, the film had only sold 12,000 tickets in the three national chains – PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis – for day 1. Not just this is one of the lowest advance booking numbers for any leading Bollywood actor in the post-COVID times, but it is not even close to even half of what Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 did last year.

The Anees Bazmee directorial had grossed around Rs 6.50 crore in advance sales on the opening day which resulted in a fabulous opening of Rs 14.11 crore nett – the second biggest opening day record for any Bollywood film in the post-COVID era at that time. However, with the advance sales that Shehzada has recorded, it seems the film might end up collecting between Rs 5-7 crore on its opening day, and Rs 7, when it gets some terrific word-of-mouth.

SHEHZADA VS ANT-MAN 3 AT BOX OFFICE

Another factor that can help Shehzada to scale, especially in the North belt is the Mahashivratri holiday which is on February 18, Saturday. The collections might also take a hit because of Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man 3 which is also hitting the screens on the same day and has recorded impressive advance booking sales in India, like many other Marvel movies. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Shehzada!

