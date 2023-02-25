Home

Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 8: Kartik Aaryan’s Film Completely Collapses With Negligible Numbers – Check Detailed Report And Day-Wise Breakup

Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 8 Detailed Analysis And Day-Wise Box Office Breakup: Kartik Aaryan's film completely goes out of the ticket window in just a week. The film's eighth-day business is almost nothing.

Shehzada Box Office Collection Day 8: Kartik Aaryan’s latest film, Shehzada has now completely moved out of the Box Office business now. It only took the film seven days to collapse at the ticket window. The Rohit Dhawan directorial collected a negligible number of 0.40 crore (early estimate) on its eighth day – Friday, as reported by the trade website sacnilk.

SHEHZADA FIRST WEEK BUSINESS AT BOX OFFICE

Shehzada opened at Rs 6 crore which was a low opening for a crowd-puller like Kartik Aaryan. The collection only showed a dip with only Rs 7.55 crore even on Sunday when most films see a good jump. The eight-day collection of Shehzada is around Rs 27.75 crore. This is not even half of what Kartik’s last film – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned at the Box Office in its first week – Rs 92.05 crore.

CHECK SHEHZADA DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP AFTER 8 DAYS:

Friday: Rs 6 crore Saturday: Rs 6.65 crore Sunday: Rs 7.55 crore Monday: Rs 2.25 crore Tuesday: Rs 1.85 crore Wednesday: Rs 1.6 crore Thursday: Rs 1.45 crore Friday: 0.40 crore (early estimate)

Total: Rs 27.75 crore

Shehzada released two weeks after Pathaan hit the screens but the film’s business got impacted by the Shah Rukh Khan starrer which continues to remain the first choice for the audience even after a month.

The new release this week – Selfiee, starring Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi hasn’t fared well either. Had Shehzada attracted the audience to theatres, it would have benefitted from the low performance of Selfiee. As is, none of these films seems to be continuing with the benchmark that Pathaan has set for Bollywood this year. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Shehzada!

