Shehzada Full HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Shehzada leaked online: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Tamil film has been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on day 1 of its release.

Shehzada Movie Leaked online in HD quality: Kartik Aaryan’s film Shehzada has hit the screens. However, it has also been leaked online in HD quality on Tamilrockers on the same day. Shehzada was released on February 17 worldwide and the reviews of the film are decent. The film is considered a full entertainment package by the audience who are always waiting to see a new dhamaka coming from Kartik’s league of cinema, especially after the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year. This is the actor’s second outing with Kriti Sanon on screen and the first offering to his ardent fans this year. The Rohit Dhawan directorial is expected to gain from the Mahashivratri holiday on Saturday but not without facing an online plagiarism threat. It is the official Hindi remake of the Telugu film Ala Vaikuthapurramuloo which was released in the year 2020 starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

Shehzada is facing a Box Office clash with the Hindi film Dhanush’s Vaathi and the Hollywood biggie Ant-Man 3. Both films have a good share of the audience. However, Vaathi has performed tremendously better than the Kartik Aaryan starrer in advance booking sales. While there’s a lot of excitement among the audience to watch the film, there could be a little dent in this celebration as Shehzada has been leaked online on Tamilrockers, and Movierulz in HD quality.

Shehzada has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day 1 of its release. There are several films like Vaathi, Varisu, Waltair Veerayya, Pathaan, Ant-Man 3, Thunivu, Cirkus, Avatar: The Way of Water, Bhediya, Salaam Venky, Drishyam 2, Thank God, Ram Setu, Kantara, Doctor G, Ponniyin Selvan 1, Vikram Vedha, Brahmastra, Liger, Chup, Laal Singh Chadddha, Raksha Bandhan, Sita Ramam, Darlings, Shabaash Mithu, Shamshera, Vikrant Rona, Jugjugg Jeeyo, Khuda Haafiz 2, Aashram 3, Major, F3, and Anek among others which have been leaked online.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.