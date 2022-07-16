Shehzada: Kartik Aaryan is riding high after the success of his horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Kartik’s next Shehzada co-starring Kriti Sanon is also in the news, as fans are eagerly waiting for the action – drama to hit the screens sooner. The Rohit Dhawan directorial, a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo was earlier slated to release on November 4, 2022. It is now learnt that Kartik and Kriti’s fans will have to wait a bit longer for the actioner. Shehzada, according to recent update by Pinkvilla has been pushed for a 2023 release. Shehzada will now release on February 10, 2023. Kartik, who is excited about Shehzada, in an interaction with Pinkvilla stated, “I think our director, Rohit, has adapted it beautifully for the Hindi audience. It is one of those films that has a very wide appeal among the audiences. I am really excited and looking forward to the film. People will get to see me in this complete avatar of action and comedy for the first time.”Also Read - From Vikram Bhatt To Rohman Shawl, Sushmita Sen Dated These Men Before Affair With Lalit Modi

Check out Kartik’s Instagram post:

Kartik-Kriti Reunite in Shehzada

Shehzada is Kartik and Kriti's second film together post the 2019 romantic-comedy Luka Chuppi. Kartik has several movies in the pipeline for next year including Hansal Mehta's Captain India, Shashank Ghosh's Freddy opposite Alaya Furniturewala and Sameer Vidhwan's untitled directorial. Kriti will next be seen in Bhediya opposite Varun Dhawan and Ganpath Part 1 where she teams up with his Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff. Kriti will also be seen in Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal characters.

Rohit Dhawan has earlier directed the Akshay Kumar-John Abraham starrer Desi Boyz and John Abraham-Varun Dhawan starrer Dishoom.

For more updates on Shehzada, check out this space at India.com.