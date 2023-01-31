Home

Shehzada Postponed ‘Out of Respect For Pathaan’, Check New Release Date of Kartik Aaryan’s Film

Kartik Aaryan and the team of Shehzada announced on Monday evening that their film has been postponed 'out of respect for Pathaan'. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer is doing fabulous business at the Box Office.

Shehzada new release date: Shehzada, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, will now release on February 17, the makers announced on Monday. The film, directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Aaryan, was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on February 10.

The producers decided to push the film’s release “out of respect for Pathaan”. “Shehzada get a new release date! Out of respect for ‘Pathaan‘ this Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon starrer directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, and Kartik Aaryan, the family entertainer will now release on 17 February 2023,” the makers said in a press note.

Shehzada is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde.

According to Yash Raj Films, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has become the “highest opening weekend grosser” in the history of Hindi cinema with earnings of Rs 542 crore in five days. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

