Shehzada Review: Kartik Aaryan Sticks to Formula With a Paisa Vasool Entertainer

Shehzada Review: Kartik Aaryan attempts a PAN India action-dramedy by recreating the 90s swagger from David Dhawan-Govinda entertainers.

Shehzada Review: Kartik Aaryan is back in action with Rohit Dhawan’s action-packed dramedy Shehzada. The actor once again teams up with his Lukka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon as he attempts a PAN (popular-across-nation) India entertainer post Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film is an official remake of Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde starrer Telugu actioner Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The year 2022 saw a dramatic transformation in India cinema and the changing preferences of movie goers. With the success of South blockbusters like Pushpa: The Rise, RRR, KGF: Chapter 2 and Vikrant Rona, Bollywood is also trying to cash in on the masala genre. South remakes like Wanted (2009), Ghajini (2008), Simmba (2018) and Holiday (2014) have fared well in the past. With the milestone achievement of Pathaan (2023), it will be the real test for the Kartik-Kriti starrer to live up to the expectations. So, is it the movie worth your time? Check out my review below:

WHAT’S IT ABOUT

Buntu aka Kartik Aaryan is a happy go lucky son of a middle-class clerk Valmiki (Paresh Rawal) who works for industrialist Randeep Nanda aka Ronit Roy. Bantu is hired by Samara aka Kriti Sanon for her law firm. However, fate brings a melodramatic turn in Bantu’s life when he comes to know Valmiki is not his biological father. His life turns upside down as he realizes that he is the son of Randeep and Yashu played by Manisha Koirala. He faces a dilemma as his real parents are unaware of he truth. Bantu also faces the biggest hurdle as he crosses path with gangsters who threaten his family. The audiences are set for Rohit Dhawan’s retake at old-school family melodrama in the musical action-drama.

WHAT’S HOT?

Shehzada is a film targeted at the masses with 80s melodrama, 90s swagger and David Dhawan’s popcorn entertainment. Kartik perfectly gets into Allu Arjun’s shoes and does justice to the role with all the swagger and flamboyance. The film doesn’t take itself too seriously and adds all the ingredients of Manmohan Desai’s cinema. Kriti aptly recreates the Govinda-Karisma Kapoor romance with Kartik. Despite the latter playing the titular role, Kriti slays her character as bold and feisty lawyer. Ronit Roy, Manisha Koirala, Sachin Khedekar and Paresh Rawal hit the bull’s eye as they bring the much-needed emotional availability in the movie. Rohit has adapted the filmmaking style of David Dhawan by creating the perfect blend of action, romance, melodrama, comedy and musical numbers.

WHAT’S NOT?

Shehzada tries too hard to bring back the 80s-90s magic but lacks the soul. The film does have its share of one liners like Jab Family Pe Baat Aae to Discussion Nahi Karte…Action Lete Hain (When it comes to family, it’s time to act). The actors have done a fine job while emoting in highly demanding intense scenes. However, the film is more of a tribute to the yesteryear’s filmmakers and becomes caricaturish of Govinda’s No. 1 franchise. Actors like Rajpal Yadav and Ali Asgar have lesser screen space and don’t have much to do. Although Shehzada is a clean-family saga and doesn’t go overboard. There are few sequences that are slightly sleazy and could be perceived as eve-teasing and stalking. Filmmakers need to handle gender dynamics and romance with much more maturity, especially when the audience has become much more aware and active on social media.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL REACTIONS ON SHEHZADA:

VERDICT

Shehzada is a Paisa Vasool, one-time watch that is purely meant for entertainment. A must watch for Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon fans who are looking for weekend escapism. The Rohit Dhawan directorial brings back emotions, family values, action and drama for the movie buffs.

Stars: Three

