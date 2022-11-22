Shehzada Teaser: Kartik Aaryan’s Bantu Will do Anything For The Family in This Masala Entertainer – Watch

Shehzada Teaser: Kartik Aaryan looks all quirky and entertaining in the role of Bantu. The Rohit Dhawan directorial is a masala entertainer also starring Kriti Sanon. Watch the teaser here.

Shehzada Teaser Kartik Aaryan's Bantu Will do Anything For The Family in This Masala Entertainer - Watch (Photo: Movie Still)

Shehzada Teaser: After the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 at the Box Office, Kartik Aaryan has geared up for his next – a full masala entertainer titled ‘Shehzada‘. The actor released the teaser of the movie on his 32nd birthday and took to social media to surprise his fans. Shehzada is directed by Dishoom fame Rohit Dhawan who is known for his action-comedy movies.

The teaser begins with Kartik’s character Bunty making a grand heroic entry into a palace. Bunty sets the whole essence for the story when he says: “Jab baat family par aye, tab discussion nahi karte action karte hain… (You don’t discuss but act when it comes to the family…).”

CHECK SHEHZADA TEASER HERE:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Kartik has reunited with his Luka Chuppi co-star Kriti Sanon for Shehzada. The teaser gives a quick glimpse of the actress in a glamorous avatar. She is seen flaunting her fabulous figure in many stunning dresses. Meanwhile, Kartik is also gearing up for her next movie titled ‘Freddy’ on December 2. The other films up his sleeves are Satyaprem ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next. How did you like the teaser of Shehzada though? Watch this space for all the latest updates on the film! Also, happy birthday, Kartik Aryan!