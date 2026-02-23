Home

Shekhar Kapur hails Manipuri film Boong as superior to BAFTA 2026 winners, ‘It’s important to…’

Acclaimed filmmaker Shekhar Kapur shares his views on regional cinema and global recognition, highlighting why he believes unique storytelling from Manipur deserves wider appreciation.

The BAFTA Awards 2026 turned into a proud moment for Indian cinema when Manipuri film Boong won the Best Children’s and Family Film award in London. While the team celebrated the international recognition, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur sparked a conversation by saying the film deserved even more.

According to him, Boong was better than many of the films that won in the main categories that night. His remarks quickly drew attention online and reignited discussions about how global awards view culturally rooted cinema.

What did Shekhar Kapur say?

Shekhar Kapur has been vocal about his admiration for Boong even before its BAFTA win. On September 22, 2025, he had shared his thoughts on social media, calling it “The funniest, most heartwarming, the most heartbreaking film I’ve seen in a long time. And yet it packs a solid political punch. Manipuri director Laxmipriya shows us how it’s done. Don’t miss it.”

After the BAFTA victory, he reposted his review and congratulated director Lakshmipriya Devi. However, he also added a strong opinion. He wrote, “Congratulations to Laxmipriya for winning the BAFTA for the best family film. I thought BOONG was better than the films that won the main awards. It’s just that it’s so rooted in Indian culture and politics that the westerners did not get it. That’s why it’s important to make our film awards more important internationally.”

Check out the post of Shekhar Kapur

Congratulations to Laxmipriya for winning the BAFTA for the best family film. I thought BOONG was better than the films that won the main awards. It’s just that it’s so rooted in Indian culture and politics that the westerners did not get it. That’s why it’s important to make… https://t.co/TAta38mW9T — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 23, 2026

What is Boong about?

Produced by Farhan Akhtar and directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, Boong had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2024. The film tells the touching story of a young boy from Manipur who wants to surprise his mother with a special gift.

In his innocence, he believes bringing his father back home would be the greatest gift of all. His emotional journey unfolds into a story of hope and new beginnings. The film blends warmth with subtle political commentary, which many viewers praised.

More about BAFTA 2026

At the BAFTA ceremony in London, several major films dominated the night. Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another directed by Paul Thomas Anderson won Best Film along with multiple other awards.

Hamnet directed by Chloé Zhao secured Outstanding British Film. Robert Aramayo won Best Leading Actor for I Swear while Jessie Buckley won Best Leading Actress for Hamnet. Despite strong competition, Boong stood out in its category and brought home a significant win for Indian regional cinema.

