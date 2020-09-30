Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur who gained widespread success with the science fiction film Mr. India (1987) has been appointed as the President of the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Society and Chairman of the institute’s governing council. Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, tweeted to confirm the news on Tuesday: “Happy to inform that renowned international film personality #ShekharKapur has been appointed as the President of FTII Society & Chairman of Governing Council of FTII. @narendramodi.@shekharkapur. Mr Kapur, who has a vast experience, will add more value to the Institute. I am sure everybody will welcome his appointment”. Also Read - Shekhar Kapur Reacts to AR Rahman's 'Bollywood Gang' Statement: An Oscar is The Kiss of Death in Bollywood

According to an Order issued by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (Films Wing), and signed by Under Secretary (Films-II) Surajit Indu, Kapur's tenure will last till March 3, 2023. Shekhar Kapur has made his mark in Hollywood as well as Bollywood. He made his directorial debut in the cult Bollywood film Masoom (1983) starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Jugal Hansraj, the film was a critical and commercial success.

Shekhar Kapur's industry friends Prasoon Joshi and Ranvir Shorey were quick to congratulate the director. Prasoon tweeted, "Heartfelt best wishes to you @shekharkapur .Your unmatched experience,broad vision and contemporary pathbreaking ideas will benefit many in your new role.#ShekharKapur @FTIIOfficial twitter.com/prakashjavdeka…"

On the other hand, Ranvir wrote, “Congratulations to @shekharkapur! A true master filmmaker at the helm of India’s premier film institute, FTII, will surely help India achieve excellence in cinema and find its place on the global stage at a time when filmmaking is exploding the world over.”

Kapur’s historical biopics on Queen Elizabeth, Elizabeth (1998) and Elizabeth: The Golden Age (2007), have earned him acclaim with the former winning the BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film and both winning an Academy Award.

The international acclaim Shekhar won with his hard-hitting biopic of Phoolan Devi, Bandit Queen in 1994, helped him take his craft to the West.

Apart from direction, Kapur had a stint as a Bollywood actor with films like Toote Khilone (1978), Falak (1988), Gawahi (1989) and the TV series Udaan (1989-1991), among other works.