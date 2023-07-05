Home

Entertainment

Director Shekhar Kapur Shares Details About Masoom Sequel; Reveals Its Theme

Director Shekhar Kapur Shares Details About Masoom Sequel; Reveals Its Theme

Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom is an iconic film that was released in 1983. The movie was an adaptation of Erich Segal’s 1980 novel Man, Woman, and Child.

Masoom featured Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in lead roles. (Credits: Twitter)

Remember Masoom? The film featuring Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in lead roles took cinema lovers on an emotional ride when it was released in 1983. The film marked the directorial debut of filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. Now, after 40 years, Shekhar Kapur is gearing up to show his directorial prowess with the highly anticipated sequel to Masoom which will be titled, Masoom… The New Generation. Recently, in an interview, the filmmaker spilled the beans on the film and revealed the theme of his next project.

Trending Now

Shekhar Kapur On Masoom’s Sequel

In an interview to Variety, Shekhar Kapur revealed exciting details about the upcoming project. Shekhar revealed that the Masoom sequel will feature the “idea of home”. “One of the big things that have been happening is that kids have been moving away – from small towns to Mumbai, Mumbai to the west. They go out for their education and don’t go back, and every time I’ve talked to them there is this little thing that bothers them, a guilt that never goes away, a feeling that ‘I left my parents’,” he said.

You may like to read

Shekhar Kapur On The Concept Of Home

Shekhar Kapur further opened up the concept of home. He said that the true importance of the home transcends its monetary value and its essence lies in the memories held by it. “Homes are a repository of cherished moments – walls echoing with laughter, sofas witnessing family gatherings, and every corner carrying a piece of history,” he added. The director also shared his intent to portray all characters as strong humans and showcase both their complexities and innate simplicity.

Shekhar Kapur’s Masoom

Masoom is an iconic film of Bollywood that continues to captivate audiences for its intense, heart-warming storyline. The 1983 film revolved around the story of a married couple who have two daughters. How the lives of the couple take a shocking turn when a boy enters their lives forms the basic storyline of the movie. The boy is the husband’s son from a previous relationship. Besides Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi, the film also had Jugal Hansraj, Aradhana, and Urmila Matondkar in as child artists.

Masoom bagged five prestigious Filmfare awards. The movie was an adaptation of Erich Segal’s 1980 novel Man, Woman, and Child.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES