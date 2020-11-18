Actor Shekhar Suman, who was among the first people from the industry to pitch for a CBI inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide, recently opened how he was backlashed at that time by a few sections of people that he is using SSR’s death for fame and politics. In July, Shekhar had gone to meet the family members of late Sushant Singh Rajput at their residence in Rajeev Nagar, Patna. The actor also met leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and demanded a CBI probe. Suman, himself an actor who had contested from Patna Sahib in the 2009 Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket against Shatrughan Sinha, addressed a presser with Tejashwi. Also Read - Amit Sadh Gets Emotional After Receiving Flight Ticket With SSR Written on it, Remembers Sushant Singh Rajput

On Tuesday, Shekhar Suman demanded an apology from every person who thought he was banking on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput to pursue politics in Bihar. He tweeted: “When I met Tejashwi Yadav in connection with Sushant in Patna, a lot of ppl accused me of having political ambitions. The Bihar elections have come n gone and I couldn’t care a fig about it. With these creeps who accused me now come forward and say sorry to me”. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty to Work With Nikhil Dwivedi? Producer Says His Tweet Was a 'Mark of Protest'

After Sushant’s death in June, Shekhar Suman started a social media campaign demanding justice for Sushant. The actor had faced criticism from a section of netizens who accused him of banking on the actor’s death for his own political ambitions. In separate tweets, Suman further took a jibe at his critics and wrote: “If you fight for a problem you are doing it for publicity, if you don’t you are a self-centered, coward and a selfish guy. One has to think a million times before taking a stand. There ain’t always a motive behind what you do.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's MLA Cousin Inches Closer to Victory in Bihar Polls

“Life’s biggest asset is not money or fame or power or position but inner happiness, contentment and satisfaction,” he added.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging on June 14 at his Bandra residence. The reports suggest that he passed away due to suicide. The CBI team is still investigating the matter.