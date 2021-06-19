Mumbai: Actor Shekhar Suman’s mother passed away on June 17. He took to Twitter sharing the news and mourning his mother’s demise. Shekhar Suman mentioned that he feels orphaned and devastated after his mother’s death and wrote, “My beloved Mother whom I loved the most in this world left for her heavenly abode yday.i feel orphaned and devastated. Thank you Ma for being there for all of us all the time.i will miss you till my last breath. Thank you all for your prayers and blessings.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Shekhar Suman to Not Celebrate Birthday, Says 'That's The Least I Can Do For Him'

Several fans replied to Shekhar Suman's tweet expressing grief and offering condolences. "Shekhar ji I am so sorry for your loss. A mother is by far the most important person in a child's life and no matter how old we are, we are always children to our parents. The bond is unbreakable and the loss unbearable. Things will be very raw at the moment but please be strong." He replied, "Heartbroken. difficult to bear the pain," one of the fans wrote.

Shekhar Suman was lately sharing all her mother’s health-related updates on social media. On June 15, the actor shared a picture of his mother and tweeted, “My mother is extremely critical. My heart is sinking. She is fighting a grim battle. praying to Lord Shiva to give her the strength to pull out of this crisis. Need ur prayers.” A day later he had informed, “Thank you each one of you for sending your prayers for my mother’s recovery. I’m forever indebted.”