Sher Khul Gaye Teaser Out: Deepika and Hrithik Turn Up the Heat in Fighter’s First Song With Killer Dance Moves

Fighter Song Sher Khul Gaye teaser was released on December 14, 2023.

Ever since Siddharth Anand announced Fighter and its cast, we knew that Deepika and Hrithik together would set the stage on fire. A cherry on top would be a party anthem showcasing these two perfectionist actors grooving together. We are referring to the teaser release of the track ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ from the upcoming film, dropped on Thursday (December 14). The 10-second teaser is sufficient for anyone to predict that this party anthem is set to rule the charts of fans’ playlists.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik and Deepika shared the 10-second tease of their upcoming song ‘Sher Khul Gaye’. The teaser gave a sneak peek into what looks like a party number, cool costumes and lots of beats. The clip features Hrithik Roshan owning the dance floor, accompanied by a shot of Deepika Padukone dancing as no one is watching.

Sharing the teaser, both the actors dropped the same caption and wrote, “Let’s get the party started! Sher Khul Gaye song Out Tomorrow.” Further, they also added hashtags #Fighter and #FighterOn25thJan along with the video.

Take a Look at the Teaser Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)



For the unversed, the song ‘Sher Khul Gaye’ will be released tomorrow (December 15). Meanwhile, last week, the makers of the film also dropped the teaser of Fighter. The teaser of the movie depicts the story of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (played by Hrithik Roshan), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (played by Deepika Padukone) and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil Kapoor), who are all ready to give their everything in order to keep the country safe.

Take a Look at Fighter’s Teaser Here:



After an immense action-packed teaser of the film, the teaser of Sher Khul Gaye has created a wave of excitement and anticipation among fans to watch their favourite stars on the big screens. Meanwhile, apart from Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone, the movie also features Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi in key roles. The fighter is scheduled to hit the big screens on January 25, 2023.

Did you also like teaser of Sher Khul Gaye?!

