Filmmaker and #MeToo accused Sajid Khan's entry into Bigg Boss 16 has created chaos on social media as he faced serious #MeToo allegations over the last two years. There have been many actresses and models who have raised their voices against him to accuse Sajid of exploiting his position of power. One of the victims was actress Sherlyn Chopra who accused the filmmaker of sexual misconduct. On Monday, Sherlyn Chopra tweeted against Sajid Khan and asked Salman Khan to take a stand. She shared that the filmmaker had flashed his private part at her and even asked her to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10. While sharing her exclusive interview, she wrote, "He had flashed his private part at me & asked me to rate it on a scale of 0 to 10. I'd like to enter into the house of Big Boss & give him the rating! Let India watch how a survivor deals with her molester! Pls take a stand! @BeingSalmanKhan."

Apart from Sherlyn, many actresses and models had come forward and raised their voice against Sajid, the younger brother of filmmaker Farah Khan, for exploiting his position of power. Sajid has been accused of sexual assault allegations which includes flashing his private parts at parties, asking female actors to send him their nude pictures as part of the casting process and watching porn in front of women.

Recently, singer Sona Mohapatra called Indian television channels and executives "depraved and sad" as Sajid Khan was brought in as a contestant in Bigg Boss 16, hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.