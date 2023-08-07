Home

Entertainment

Sherlyn Chopra Expresses Willingness to Marry Rahul Gandhi, But on One Condition

Sherlyn Chopra Expresses Willingness to Marry Rahul Gandhi, But on One Condition

Sherlyn Chopra was asked if she will marry Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and she said a 'yes' but she also added her condition!

Sherlyn Chopra Expresses Willingness to Marry Rahul Gandhi, But on One Condition

Actress Sherlyn Chopra never misses a chance to flaunt her hotness and bold avatar on camera. She is unfiltered, and her dance videos go viral in no time. Sherlyn is known for making headlines with her comments and statements. Having made her mark as a contestant on Bigg Boss 13, Sherlyn’s fame continues to attract paparazzi wherever she goes. Recently, she was spotted at Bandra Bandstand, sporting a stylish ensemble that comprised a light pink feathered sleeveless crop top paired tastefully with a chic black mini skirt. The outfit was completed with dangling embellished earrings, adding a touch of glamour to her look.

Trending Now

During this impromptu encounter, a curious paparazzo threw a playful yet intriguing question her way – would she consider marrying Congress leader Rahul Gandhi? Sherlyn’s response was both light-hearted and confident. She said, “Absolutely, why not?” She didn’t stop here! Chopta mentioned her one condition, that even after marriage, her surname would remain unchanged.

Soon the video went viral. Watch Sherlyn Chopra’s clip

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra_official84)



Currently, Sherlyn Chopra is busy with promotions for her latest venture, the web series ‘Paurashpur 2,’ produced by Ekta Kapoor. This marks her return to acting after a considerable hiatus, creating a buzz among her fans and followers. The show was released on an OTT platform on July 28.

Throughout her career, Sherlyn has graced the screens in various films, including notable titles like ‘Dosti: Friends Forever,’ ‘Red Swastik,’ ‘Wajah Tum Ho,’ ‘Game,’ ‘Chameli,’ and ‘Jawani Diwani: A Youthful Joyride,’ among others. Demonstrating her versatile talent, she is now delving into the realm of short films, exploring new avenues to express her creativity.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES