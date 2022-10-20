Sherlyn Chopra Files FIR Against Sajid Khan: Sajid Khan’s participation in Bigg Boss 16 has once again sparked the MeToo debate. The filmmaker accused of sexual harassment and sexism was bashed by Urfi Javed, Sherlyn Chopra, Kamya Punjabi and Mandana Karimi. Recently Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal had appealed Sajid’s ouster from Bigg Boss Season 16. She even wrote a letter to Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur. Ther DCW chief received rape threats for demanding Sajid’s removal from the Salman Khan hosted reality show. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma took cognizance of the matter and asked the police to ensure safety to the DCW chief. Now, Sherlyn Chopra has filed a police complaint against the MeToo accused filmmaker and demanded his elimination from the celeb-reality-show.Also Read - Kamaal R Khan Slams Ali Fazal For Demanding Sajid Khan’s Elimination From Bigg Boss 16

SHERLYN CHOPRA FILES FIR AGAINST METOO ACCUSED SAJID KHAN

According to an ETimes report, Sherlyn’s lawyer Sohail Sharif told, “Today, Sherlyn has filed a police complaint against Sajid Khan under various sections and she has already dispatched it to the Juhu police station to register an FIR against Sajid under Section 354 for outraging the modesty of a woman. One of Sherlyn’s conditions is that Sajid should be suspended from the Bigg Boss show. She has already written to Union Minister Anurag Thakur. And in a day or two, we’re issuing a notice to Colors TV also to stop airing the episodes of Bigg Boss wherever Sajid is there.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Ankit Gupta - Priyanka Chahar Confess Their Love For Each Other: ‘Mein Tujhse Pyaar…’

Earlier Sona Mohapatra and Ali Fazal had also supported Sajid’s removal from BB16. Tanushree Dutta, who kickstarted MeToo India also opposed the makers of Bigg Boss 16 for allowing the filmmaker’s participation in the show.

Sherlyn Chopra is an Indian actress and model who worked in Hindi films. She hosted the sixth season of MTV Splitsvilla.

