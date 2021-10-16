Mumbai: Actor Sherlyn Chopra has filed a police complaint against Shilpa Shetty and businessman Raj Kundra alleging that she’s the victim of the fraud and mental harassment caused by the couple. News agency ANI reported that a police complaint by Chopra was filed on October 14, Thursday, in which she also alleged sexual harassment and criminal intimidation against Kundra.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty’s Jaw Drops After Salman Khan Jokes About Raj Kundra

“On Oct14, actor Sherlyn Chopra filed a complaint against Raj Kundra & Shilpa Shetty Kundra for allegedly committing fraud against her & mental harassment. ‘I’ve filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating & criminal intimidation,’ she said,” as reported by the agency. Also Read - Shamita Shetty Breaks Silence on Raj Kundra’s Arrest in Porn Case: I Was Unfortunately Been Heavily Trolled For No Fault Of Mine

On Oct14, actor Sherlyn Chopra filed a complaint against Raj Kundra&Shilpa Shetty Kundra for allegedly committing fraud against her & mental harassment. I’ve filed a complaint to register FIR against Raj Kundra for sexual harassment, cheating & criminal intimidation, she said. pic.twitter.com/zYAfV3QSsL — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

Raj Kundra is currently out on a bail in a case related to the production of pornography content for mobile apps. Earlier this year, when Kundra was arrested in the case, Chopra spoke to the media and accused the businessman of ‘misleading’ her and ‘persuading’ her to do ‘bold photoshoots for his company by stating that his wife Shilpa Shetty loved her photographs and videos.’ “He used to tell me everyone does it in the industry so I should also do it. I never knew what it was leading to and never thought one day I would be trapped in a porn scandal. The first time I met Raj Kundra, I thought working with him would bring a positive change in my career. I had the belief that working with him was a big break for me in my career but I never in my life had thought that Shilpa Shetty’s husband would make me do such illegal acts,” she told India Today in August this year.

Sherlyn Chopra had lodged another complaint against Kundra at Juhu police station in April this year. Meanwhile, there’s no official statement from Raj Kundra on the case after the Mumbai crime branch arrested him and recovered porn material from his phone and laptop. Shilpa though has mentioned in her statement that she had no idea of her husband’s businesses because she had herself been busy with her work commitments.