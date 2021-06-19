Sherni Movie Leaked Online: Vidya Balan starrer Sherni has been released on Amazon Prime Video and is receiving a good response from the audience. In the movie, Vidya is playing the role of Indian Forest Service (IFS) and is placed in a world where she has to face sexism and also use her intellect to cleverly trap the tigress. However, just a day after its release, the movie has become the latest target of piracy websites and has been leaked online. Also Read - Vidya Balan Opens Up About Sexism In Bollywood: We Face It All The Time, It Annoys Me

The leak of Sherni is an issue of concern for the makers of the movie because it impacts their earnings. Dhanush starrer has become the latest target of piracy sites such including Tamilrockers and Telegram. Also Read - Vidya Balan Opens Up About Facing Gender Bias: Was Told That I Must Know How To Cook

However, this is not the first time that a movie has been leaked just ahead of its release. On Saturday Dhanush starrer Jagame Thandhiram was also leaked just ahead of its release. Earlier, films and shows such as The Family Man 2, Sardar Ka Grandson, Mumbai Saga, Jathi Ratnalu, Sreekaram, The Priest, Roohi, Bombay Begums, Lahore Confidential, Pudhu Kaalai, Sufiyum Sujatayum, AK vs AK also became the target of piracy sites. Also Read - Sherni Trailer Out: Vidya Balan Hunts For Brutal Beast As She Faces Sexism For Being Woman Officer

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.