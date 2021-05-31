Mumbai: After the captivating announcement last week, the teaser of Vidya Balan’s next – Sherni was dropped today. As fans are waiting to see Vidya’s performance after almost a year, the makers decided to share a glimpse of it much sooner than we expected. After collaborating on various successful ventures over the years, T-Series and Abundantia Entertainment come on board for yet another unconventional story. Also Read - Sherni First Poster Out: Vidya Balan Aces Role of Upright Forest Officer, Film To Release in June on Amazon Prime

Sherni is based on an Upright Forest Officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while she also seeks her true calling in a hostile environment. Vidya Balan plays the role of Forrest Officer. She has aptly described her character as ‘Fearless as she steps out into the world!’ Also Read - Do You Know Kangana Ranaut Was The First Choice For Vidya Balan's The Dirty Picture? Actor Reveals

Watch the teaser of Sherni here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vidya Balan (@balanvidya)



Directed by Amit Masurkar of Newton fame, the film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. With Vidya Balan in the lead, Sherni is a fictional story that takes us through the journey of a forest officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict. The teaser has already left the audiences even more excited for the trailer, which will release on 2nd June.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra and Amit Masukar, the film boasts of a powerful ensemble cast that includes Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi. Sherni will exclusively release in June 2021 on Amazon Prime Video.