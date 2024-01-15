Home

Sherry Bharda of yFX Recalls Converting Pathaan And Tiger 3 Into Grand VFX Spectacle: ‘The Euphoria…’

Head of VFX department of Yash Raj Films, Sherry Bharda recently revealed that Pathaan and Tiger 3 received love and appreciation from fans. Here's what she added.

In just one year, yFX, the visual effects division of Yash Raj Films, has produced two of the most impressive visual spectacles ever seen by Indian audiences – Pathaan and Tiger 3. The visual effects in these films have garnered widespread praise from all corners, with the industry and media recognising them for setting new standards with their incredibly extravagant and stunning visual effects. Read along.

‘We Received Positive Feedback’, Says Sherry Bharda

Sherry Bharda, a member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences (also known as the Oscars), leads yFX. She is excited about YRF’s contribution to enhancing the global movie-watching experience for audiences.

Sherry expresses, “The past year has been filled with excitement for yFX. We are overjoyed by the positive reception and recognition that Pathaan and Tiger 3’s VFX have received from both audiences and the film industry. At yFX, we continuously strive to push boundaries to create an immersive and spectacular movie-watching experience for our viewers (sic).”

Sherry acknowledges that Indian viewers are now seeking greater “wow” moments from the large-scale action movies being produced in our country, as they have been influenced by the stunning action sequences in global films.

Sherry Explains The Development of VFX Through International Cinema

She explains that as a result of being exposed to international cinema, individuals have developed a better understanding of visual effects and have higher expectations for the quality of VFX in films. The team was aware of the excitement surrounding the YRF Spy Universe and aimed to deliver an exceptional and distinctive movie-watching experience.

They collaborated closely with the creative vision of Aditya Chopra, Siddharth Anand, and Maneesh Sharma for Pathaan and Tiger and are pleased to have produced products that have received global acclaim. Netizens, who were captivated by the VFX of Tiger 3 when it premiered in theatres last Diwali, are once again analysing and commending the film’s visual effects now that it is available for streaming.

Sherry Reveals Why Tiger 3’s VFX Is Sill Appreciated

Sherry acknowledges, “We are seeing a great deal of appreciation for Tiger 3’s VFX. We dedicated a significant amount of time to the film before filming began, making the process much smoother once production commenced. We meticulously planned out every action scene in Tiger 3, resulting in a much more efficient process (sic).”

She comments, “Tiger 3 has been carefully planned with thorough pre-production. The outcome is evident for all to witness. We are thrilled with the positive response to the visual effects in the movie (sic).”

