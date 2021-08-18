Shershaah has been hitting all the right chords with the audiences from the action, and dialogues. Apart from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, there was one such actor who played the most important part in the film. We are talking about Sahil Vaid, who was seen in Shershaah as Captain Vikram Batra’s best friend Sunny. Sahil has been making headlines for his recent statement that ‘he regrets being part of the film’. India.com got in touch with Sahil Vaid to ask him about the same. To which he said, “I loved being part of Shershaah. I don’t know why the article used the word ‘regret’. I never used words ‘regret doing Shershaah’. I don’t regret doing Shershaah at all”.Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra Finally Speaks on Romantic Bonding With Kiara Advani, And Cherishing Their Lives 'Away From Industry'

Sahil Vaid, who played Sunny in the Captain Vikram Batra biopic, shared his complete statement with India.com and opened up on how glad he was to be a part of such a big film. “My statement was that I was initially reacting that it was a small role. When I was eventually told that I will be doing a friend’s part. I come from an army family and really wanted to do this film and play the part of a soldier, where I get to do some action. But I never ever said that I regret doing Shershaah. That was not my statement.” Also Read - Not Sidharth Malhotra, Salman Khan Wanted Aayush Sharma to do Shershaah; Here's What Happened Then!

When asked Sahil, how did he get the film, to which he said, “I got a call and then auditioned for the role. The director selected me for the role of Sunny but I wanted to play a soldier, a fauji. Then the director said, It’s not a hero’s friend’s part, relax, we want you to do this part, as it is the turning point in Captain Vikram Batra’s life. We really want someone who could pull it off, someone kind off giving a meaningful performance at the bridge scene where they could turn him from Merchant Navy to Indian Army.” Also Read - Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale: Sidharth Malhotra Tags Pawandeep Rajan As 'Shershaah' of the Show

Sahil Vaid gave us clarity that he is enjoying the success of Shershaah. This ‘regret’ statement really hurt many sentiments of people from Dharma Productions. I got phone calls people asking me ‘why did you say like this?’ and since morning, I have been giving clarity”.

In the end of his conversation with us, Sahil mentioned repeatedly that he loved being part of Shershaah. “Look at my Instagram, does it feel that I am not satisfied with my role. Yes, I am a greedy actor, I wanted to do all the roles, but that is not possible. I am very happy for what I did as this film will be remembered for ages. I am honoured to be a part of the film”.

Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah also stars Shiv Panditt, Himanshu Malhotra and Nikitin Dheer.