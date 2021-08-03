Mumbai: Wars are not just guns and bombs, in fact, they are about life and humans. For Sidharth Malhotra, Shershaah is more than just about movies. It is about ethics, discipline, and life. The actor was nurtured not just as an actor but also as an individual. A recent emotional BTS video shared by Sidharth shows that Shershaah is quite close to his heart. He plays the role of Captain Vikram Batra and in the clip, he was heard saying the character meant a lot to him as it’s about the young boy and his dreams which came true. Directed by Vishnu Vardhan and co-acted by Kiara Advani, who plays the role of Dimple Cheema, Captain Vikram Batra’s fiance, agrees that Sidharth has sweat and slogged to make sure that the movie has a human angle too.Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra Sends 'Big Love' To Rumoured Girlfriend Kiara Advani on Her Birthday, She Says 'Thank You Captain'

To get to know more about Captain Vikram Batra’s life, Sidharth Malhotra visited the captain’s family in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh. The parents were keen on wanting Sidharth Malhotra to act as Captain Vikram Batra because he looked a lot like him. Sidharth learnt a lot about Captain’s characters as he went through the stuff owned by him. He learnt that Captain Vikram Batra had two sides. One was the funny, jovial, ‘yaaron ki yaar’ and a social butterfly. And the other side was a dedicated, hardworking, fearless captain who left no stone unturned to protect his people when in danger. Also Read - Happy Birthday Kiara Advani: From Mohit Marwah to Sidharth Malhotra, Watch Video to Know List of Alleged Link-Ups of Kiara

To make sure that Sidharth gets the right grasp of the character and film, he went through rigorous physical and mental training. He learnt about the lives of the army and their survival. He also met a person who had a close connection with Captain to know more about his personal life and how he talked and behaved. Vishnu and Kiara appreciated Siddharth’s dedication and determination. Vishnu said, “Over the journey, he had transformed on a subconscious level.” Vishal Batra, B/O Captain Vikram Batra (PVC) appreciated his work too. He says, “I definitely give it to him for doing such a wonderful job.” Also Read - Kiara Advani Looks Gracious in Rs 66,000 White Hand Embroidered Saree at Shershaah Trailer Launch in Kargil

In the end, Sidharth said that the only obstacle that the team faced was fear. He added,” Captain Vikram Batra broke that and said it with style and confidence, ‘Yeh DilMaange More, sir’.”

Watch BTS Video of Shershaah Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

Grab your popcorn as Shershaah will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 12 August.

-Written by KS Swati