Shershaah Leaked online for HD Download: Amazon Prime Video's latest offering Shershaah featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Sahid Vaid and Shiv Pandit has released on August 12, 2021, in India. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan, Shershaah is a biographical war drama on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth Malhotra's portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra both in his professional and personal life is sure to leave the audience impressed. Fans and critics have binged watched the film and shared their reviews on the same. They have been pouring mix reviews. However, there is sad news that on day 1 of release, Shershaah has been leaked online in HD quality for free download.

The 2 hours and 15-minutes film gives an insight into how Captain Vikram Batra led the charge of his troops during the 1999 Kargil war. He was given the highest wartime gallantry award Param Vir Chakra posthumously. Shershaah's leak is an issue of concern for the makers as it may affect the TRP rating. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's popular film has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others. The film is co-produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form.)