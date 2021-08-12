Shershaah Twitter Review/ Reaction: Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has won the hearts of the netizens for their amazing performances on Captain Vikram Batra’s Biopic Shershaah. People have watched the movie on Amazon Prime Video which was released today, August 12, 2021. The Vishnu Vardhan directorial has made netizens go emotional as the real story of Capt. Vikram has made them feel proud. Twitterati has applauded the remarkable performances of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as Vikram and Dimple Cheema.Also Read - Shershaah Movie Review: Celebratory Tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, His Bonds And Bravery!

One of the users wrote, "#Shershaah Extremely authentic narration is what I've loved in this. No over action no extreme drama they've just showcased what it had been back then in real. Last 20-30mins and the song indeed made a deep impact. Over all 'yeh dil maange more". Another user wrote, "#Shershaah #VikramBatra's unparalleled spirit, courage and patriotism is something which inspires us to the core. But, at the same time, his love story touched the strings of heart at the right place. @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara wins heart.

This is best performances by @SidMalhotra this is his career best movie so many goosebumps moments in this movie story of our brave soldiers. @advani_kiara She’s looking so Beautiful Outstanding performance love it❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/ugGpUJLPYY — ❖Mʀ彡ᴅ ᴜ ʀ ɢ ᴇ s ʜ彡🌊 (@DurgeshDHFT) August 12, 2021

Also Read - Shershaah Movie Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

@SidMalhotra as Capt. Vikram Batra in #Shershaah and he has done a good job in the movie. But he could be a perfect person playing the role of Maj. Mohit Sharma in a movie or web series. #Kargil #VikramBatra #ShershaahOnPrime ✅ pic.twitter.com/uV7TVt7DUF — Aditya Jaiswal (@adj_999) August 12, 2021

The rating on Imdb just shows the love the movie is getting.🔥🔥 This movie should not be missed at any cost! #Shershaah @SidMalhotra @advani_kiara pic.twitter.com/3T3PYmVumP — Kiara Advani Queen👑 (@kiara_obsessed) August 12, 2021

Kiara Advani has performed well as Dimple cheema. The War Sequences have been portrayed Realistically without cinematic exaggeration and makes us understand the sacrifices of our Indian soldiers at the Border. — R Satish Kumar (@satishimf) August 12, 2021

The way realistically shot I loved it.

Sid performed very well. Perfect to play this character.

Kiara was looking so beautiful and her chemistry with Sid was just out of the world.

Credit goes to director for making this film so well so realistic. — Anonymous (@dontangrymeok) August 12, 2021

#Shershaah 🔥 is beyond my expectations I just fell in love with the movie and Damn the Starcast has done a great job #SidharthMalhotra just nailed it🔥🔥. In ending scene you gonna cry for sure take it from me.❤️ pic.twitter.com/gKDwAiMqu1 — Arjun Gour (@420_arjun) August 12, 2021

Shershaah is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.