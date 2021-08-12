Shershaah Twitter Review/ Reaction: Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has won the hearts of the netizens for their amazing performances on Captain Vikram Batra’s Biopic Shershaah. People have watched the movie on Amazon Prime Video which was released today, August 12, 2021. The Vishnu Vardhan directorial has made netizens go emotional as the real story of Capt. Vikram has made them feel proud. Twitterati has applauded the remarkable performances of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani as Vikram and Dimple Cheema.Also Read - Shershaah Movie Review: Celebratory Tribute to Captain Vikram Batra, His Bonds And Bravery!
One of the users wrote, "#Shershaah Extremely authentic narration is what I've loved in this. No over action no extreme drama they've just showcased what it had been back then in real. Last 20-30mins and the song indeed made a deep impact. Over all 'yeh dil maange more". Another user wrote, "#Shershaah #VikramBatra's unparalleled spirit, courage and patriotism is something which inspires us to the core. But, at the same time, his love story touched the strings of heart at the right place. @SidMalhotra and @advani_kiara wins heart.
Read all the reactions shared by Twitterati here:
Shershaah is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.