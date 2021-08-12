Shershaah Review: As Shershaah releases on Amazon Prime Video on August 12, early reviews for the biopic have applauded the remarkable performances of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Flooding social media with praises, industry friends and critics showered their love on the casts. One of the special compliments is from Kiara’s upcoming co-star Vicky Kaushal. In a long post, Kaushal revealed he got emotional and cried after watching Shershaah.Also Read - Shershaah Movie Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Kiara Advani’s emotional performance has found its way into the audience’s hearts. Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Loved the Film. The valour and sacrifice of Capt. Batra had me in tears. Salute to all the bravehearts. Kudos to the entire team of #Shershaah #VishnuVardhan @karanjohar @sidhmalhotra you have had a long journey with the FIlm and it’s all so worth it. You are absolutely smashing brother. @kiaraaliaadvani tum toh yaar rula kar hi manogi. So so good. Must watch… kyunki, YEH DIL MAANGE MORE!!!” Also Read - Indian Idol 12: Rumoured Bollywood Couple Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani To Join 'Greatest Finale Ever'

Replying to the same, Kiara said, “Big Hug Vicky”. Vicky shared the post and wrote, “Thank You Bro”. Also Read - Interview: Shershaah Director Vishnuvardhan And Writer Sandeep Srivastava Unravel Captain Vikram Batra's Story Like You Never Knew Before

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal’s reaction after watching Shershaah:

Recently, Kiara had revealed that her last scene in the film got the entire crew and unit teary-eyed owing to the emotional quotient of the funeral sequence.

The film has been appreciated by popular film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. He wrote, “#OneWordReview… #Shershaah: POWER-PACKED. #Shershaah salutes the valour, courage and bravery of #Kargil war hero Captain #VikramBatra, #PVC… Inspirational and emotional… A game changer for #SidharthMalhotra… Commanding act… Unmissable! #ShershaahReview”.

Shershaah has been directed by Vishnuvardhan and co-produced by Karan Johar. It is a biographical war drama on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth Malhotra’s portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra both in his professional and personal life leaves the audience impressed.

