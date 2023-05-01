Home

Sheykhar Ravjiani Breaks Silence on ‘Besharam Rang’ Controversy And if it Was Copied From Pakistani Number | Exclusive

Sheykhar Ravjiani's Exclusive Interview: The Popular Music Director Speaks on 'Besharam Rang' Controversy, Recreations and Plagiarism of Songs. Watch The Interview.

There have been instances of Bollywood songs being recreated or adapted from older songs or foreign songs, and sometimes there are allegations of plagiarism. Similarly, Pakistani singers have accused Bollywood music directors of plagiarising their songs or adapting them without proper credit or permission. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s superhit film Pathaan has made a lot of noise, especially for the controversy around its song Besharam Rang. The makers did receive flak for Deepika Padukone’s dress with many calling it propaganda. Amid that, Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali penned a cryptic post in which he hinted that the composition of Besharam Rang has been copied from his song ‘Ab Ke Hum Bichare’.

Recently, interacting with India.com, Pathaan’s music director Sheykhar Ravjiani, a member of the Vishal-Shekhar music duo, broke the silence about song recreations and plagiarism in Bollywood. “Ab yeh hota hi nahi hai (It doesn’t happen now). There are strict laws now and you can’t copy someone elses songs.” When asked about the claims by a Pakistani singer who said Besharam Rang is copied, Sheykhar said, “Ofcourse, pehle hua karta tha, ab nahi hota (It used to happen before, but now it doesn’t). Laws are very strict, there is a strong IP. Also, there are rules and I think our law is helping the musicians to protect their rights”.

It is important to note that while some of these recreations or adaptations may be legal and done with proper permissions and credits, others may cross the line into plagiarism and copyright infringement.

Sheykhar Ravjiani recently visited Global Indian International School’s (GIIS), Noida, as a part of in-house talent show and handpicked two talented singers who will be a part of the Global Schools Sheykhar Ravjiani School of Music. Sheykhar opened the music school in 2020 after dreaming for a long time. He told us, “Ek Khwab aisa tha, jo zindagi mein jo taleem mili hai usse mein aage baatun naye generation ke saath. Mere Khan saab kehte the knowledge, skills baantne se badti hai. I think the more we spread education, the more we share our knowlege with our next generation. Usme, Khan saab kehte the, duain milti hai. Jo khwab dekha tha, vo sach hua 2020 mein.”

