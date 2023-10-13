Home

Shibani Bedi’s Viral Interview: On Sl*t Shaming, Female Desires & Sex | Thank You For Coming

Actress Shibani Bedi challenges societal stereotypes in her film "Thank You For Coming", addressing taboos around female sexuality. Her bold stand aims to spark conversations and redefine societal norms about women needs.

Content creator and actor Shibani Bedi currently hit theatres as her film ‘Thank You For Coming’ released on the big screen. Produced by Rhea Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film has garnered mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. Alongside Shibani, the film also features talented actors such as Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shehnaaz Gill. The film explores the themes of sex and female desires, providing a compelling anchor to its storyline. Living in the 21st century, woman are often pressurised to repress their sexuality and feel shame. In an exclusive interview with India.com, Shibani talks blatantly about sex, women, desires and their sexuality. She shed light on societal issues surrounding female sexuality, including slut shaming and the stigma associated with women expressing their desires.

Shibani Bedi on Slut Shaming And Stigma Around Female Sexuality

Shibani who played the character of a single mother in the film, revealed why women are still made to feel guilty about their needs and why expressing oneself is not always rewarded. She opened up about how society still fears female sexuality and why is it important to break down societal taboos, ” Most people are still sex-negative in our country, humne sex ko pta nhi itna huwa kyun bna rakha hai (Why we have made sex a big deal) ” The 37-year-old emphasised how society continues to fear female sexuality whereas, men sexual experiences and expression are often celebrated and normalised, creating an imbalance in societal attitudes.

Cultural norms play a significant role in shaping attitudes towards sex. Adding to this, Shibani said “Jabhi aurato ne apni needs aur zarurto ke baare main baat kari ha, aur unapologetically bola ha, toh unhe punishment milti ha” (Women unapologetically expressing their desires are always punished, whereas men become superstars for doing so) The actress highlighted how mothers tend to avoid discussing sex openly with their daughters because they fear it could offend others or be perceived as inappropriate.

Shibani Bedi on Why Society Should Be More Sex Positive?

Bedi feels that we as a society, in general, should be more sex-positive in the future and not perceive it as an ultimate crime which is not. “Agar aap sarak pe dusre aadmi ya aurat ko peete huwe dekhlo toh wo normal ha, shayd log itne dande na uthae as much as they do while seeing two people making out, So love making is such a bad little thing but people fighting is great.” Shibani stressed the need for an inclusive and understanding society where women can make choices freely about their bodies or sexuality without fear of stigma or discrimination.

Talking about her character in the film, Shibani expressed how she didn’t mind playing a mother in the movie and said ‘Yar mujhe Rhea Kapoor ki picture karni thi bas.’ She also shared her admiration for actress Sonam Kapoor and fascination with the Kapoor clan.

Thank you For Coming premiered in theatres on October 6. For the unversed, the film marks the directorial debut of Rhea Kapoor‘s husband, Karan Boolani and was also showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

Follow this space to Watch Video Interview With Shibani Bedi!

