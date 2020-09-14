VJ turned actor Shibani Dandekar and her sister Anusha Dandekar who came in support of Rhea Chakraborty and shared a post on Instagram demanding that Rhea should be released ‘#ReleaseRhea’, deleted the posts after facing backlash from Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans. Shibani and Anusha have been supporting Rhea ever since she has been arrested on drug-related charges. Both of them had shared a picture with the caption, ‘#ReleaseRhea’. Rhea is currently in Byculla jail. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer Satish Maneshinde Says ‘We Are Not in a Hurry to File Bail Application’

Shibani Dandekar is a close friend of Rhea Chakraborty. She had earlier called out media personnel for misbehaving with her. "I have known Rhea Chakraborty since she was 16 years old. Vibrant, strong, vivacious… such a bright spark.. so full of life! I have witnessed such a stark contrast to this side of her personality over the last few months as her and her family (some of the warmest best people you will ever meet) have experienced the most unimaginable trauma. We have watched the media behave like complete vultures on a witch-hunt, vilifying and torturing an innocent family to breaking point," Shibani wrote.

Shibani also shared the current situation has affected Rhea's family a lot. "Her basic human right taken away as the media play judge jury and executioner! We have seen the death of journalism and a frightening side of humanity! What was her crime ? She loved a boy, looked after him through his darkest days,put her life on hold to be there for him and when he took his own life she was crucified."

“What have we become? I have seen her first hand what this has done to her mother’s health , how it has affected her father who gave his life to serve this country for 20 years, how quickly her brother has had to grow up and how strong he has had to be,” Shibani added.

Shibani even promised Rhea to be with her always, demanding justice for the latter. “My Rhea, you are a pillar of strength, so resilient. I have so much love and respect for you, for the human being you are and for fighting this till the end knowing that you have the truth on your side… I am sorry you had to go through this.. I am sorry that we weren’t better. I am sorry that so many people let you down, doubted you, weren’t there for you when you needed the most. I am sorry that the best thing you ever did in your life ( looking after Sushant) led you to the worst experience of your life. I am so sorry. I am with you always. Justice for Rhea,” Shibani concluded.