Mumbai: Newlyweds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar who never shy away to express their love for each other tied knots in a private ceremony on February 19. The couple got married in Khandala, which was attended by the family and close industry friends. The two enjoyed their week-long festivities including some mandatory pre-wedding rituals, the wedding day followed by court marriage, and finally a party hosted by director Zoya Akhtar.

While Farhan and Shibani are starting this new chapter of their new life together, the bride has yet again caused a caught our attention for her sweet effort for her husband. Shibani, who keeps her admirers up to date on her whereabouts, has updated her Instagram name to include Farhan's surname. Shibani has changed her name to Shibani Dandekar Akhtar. Aside from that, the bride has also updated her bio with "Mrs. Akhtar."

Take a look at her Instagram profile now:

Lovebirds Farhan and Shibani were accompanied by their closest friends and family at his father Javed Akhtar's home in Khandala for the small yet spectacular wedding ceremony. Farhan's mother Honey Irani, sister Zoya Akhtar, Shibani's sister Anusha Dandekar, friend Rhea Chakraborty, actor Hrithik Roshan, filmmaker Farah Khan, and others were in attendance.

We wish the lovely couple nothing but lifetime joy and happiness.

How cute are they! Watch this space for more updates.