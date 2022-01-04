Mumbai: Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Khan’s fans are curious to know about their wedding plans ever since Shibani got his name inked on her neck. Well, there is a good news! A well-placed source spoke to BollywoodLife regarding Shibani and Farhan’s wedding and said they were all set to get married this year and had planned a lavish wedding. “Farhan and Shibani were planning a lavish wedding in Mumbai on March 2022. However, now they will keep it low-key as the COVID cases have been rising once again and there are many Bollywood celebs, too, who have been tested COVID positive. And so the couple has decided to get married among friends and family. Farhan and Shibani are living together and they don’t want to delay their wedding amid the pandemic, and so, they thought to keep it an intimate affair”, said the source.Also Read - Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Marriage: All Set To Tie Knot In Mumbai, All Details Inside-Watch Video

The source further added that Shibani and Farhan had booked a five-star hotel for the wedding. From the wedding outfit designers to outfit colours, the source revealed all, "The couple have booked a 5-star hotel as their wedding venue and have almost finalised everything. Shibani and Farhan, too, have chosen Sabyasachi outfits (like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal) for their big day and will keep it minimal with pastel colours." Farhan and Shibani have been in a relationship for almost three years. Shibani has even tattooed Farhan's name on her beck. They often post lovey-dovey photos and videos on social media that brings a smile to the faces of their fans and loved ones.