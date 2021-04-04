Mumbai: Singer and actor Shibani Dandekar has set the internet on fire with this new post. She took to Instagram sharing a throwback picture from her Maldives vacation. In the picture, the actor can be seen posing in a blue bikini while she is relaxing on a wooden deck. She captioned the picture as ”Beach is better #wheremyheartis.” Shibani and Farhan visited the Maldives in December 2020 on a vacation. Also Read - Surbhi Jyoti is a Beach Bum in Her Super Sultry Netted Bikini Set Worth Rs 5,040 - See New Pics From Maldives

While Shibani Dandekar looks absolutely hot in this bikini avatar, even her boyfriend and actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar too could not resist commenting on the post. He took to the comment section and dropped two red heart emojis. Several other celebrities including Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan also commented on Shibani’s post. Sussanne dropped two heart emojis in the comment section and wrote ”Hottie”. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit Flies to Maldives After Testing Negative For COVID as 18 People Get Infected on Dance Deewane 3

Undoubtedly, Shibani Dandekar looks stunning in this hot picture and fans agree with this too. The comment section of Shibani’s post is filled with fire and heart emojis. One of her fans wrote, ”Stunning and Ravishing” while another social media user commented, ”Such a marvelous Mermaid.”

On the work front, Shibani was last seen in the second season of Amazon Prime web series Four More Shots Please while Farhan was last seen in The Sky Is Pink opposite Priyanka Chopra. His next release will be Toofan which will be directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and in which he will play the role of a boxer.