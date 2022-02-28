Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are having a great time together post marriage. We are obsessed with how the couple is treating their fans with glimpses of their marital life. However, Shibani’s latest Instagram post made her fans wonder if she is pregnant, and the happy pictures have ignited the rumours about them. Shibani Dandekar looked beyond beautiful in a body-hugging champaign shimmery off-shoulder dress while Farhan Akhtar kept it simple and cool in white pants, t-shirt and a jacket. It looked like she had a tiny baby bump. Netizens soon started speculating that she is expecting their first child.Also Read - Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar Share Stunning Pictures From Their Civil Wedding After Saying 'I Do'

One of the users wrote, "Congratulations for the little one", another one took to the comment section to write, "Ur Pregnant!" One of the netizen's comment read, "Looks like she's pregnant," another netizen's comment can be read as "She looks pregnant."

Farhan Akhtar and model Shibani Dandekar tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony last week, February 19 in Khandala. Their wedding was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood and became the talk of the town. This was followed by a wedding bash thrown by Farhan’s friend Ritesh Sidhwani.

Post their wedding, Shibani changed her name to Shibani Dandekar Akhtar on social media. She also added ‘Mrs Akhtar’ to her Instagram bio. We wish Farhan and Shibani a happy married life!

