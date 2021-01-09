Actor, director, producer, writer, singer Farhan Akhtar has turned 47 on Saturday, January 9. His girlfriend Shibani Dandekar took to Instagram to wish the Rock On actor on his birthday. Shibani shared an unseen loved-up pic from their beach holiday and wrote, “To the love of my life, my best friend, my ludo partner … wouldn’t know how to be on this journey without you… lucky to have you holding my hand and watching my back through it all .. you are a beautifully talented genius of an artist and the most incredible human I have known .. thank you for being all mine .. happy birthday my Foo.” Also Read - 'Breathe With Me'! Farhan Khan, Shibani Dandekar's Loved-Up Underwater Pictures Are Full of Romance

After uploading the pic, Farhan was quick to check the post and expressed his feelings on the comment section. He wrote, “I Love You”. Also Read - Javed Akhtar on if He Finds His Children Smoking Marijuana: I Would Tell Them Not To Do It, It's Not Right

Take a look here:

There were many B-town celebrities who wished the actor on their respective social media handles. Anushka Sharma shared a picture of Farhan and wrote, “Happy birthday. Wishing you lots of love and luck.” Priyanka Chopra wished her The Sky Is Pink co-star and wrote, “Have a great one. Lots of love.”

Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar often share loved-up pictures on social media giving major romance goals. In November, the couple had gone to the Maldives and shared snippets of exploring the sea bed with swimming with sea turtles and stingrays.

On the work front, Farhan was last seen in Netflix Film, The Sky is Pink. He will be next seen in the sports drama Toofan.