Shiddat Trailer: Bollywood actors Sunny Kaushal and Radhika Madan are here to share their electrifying chemistry in the upcoming film Shiddat. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, Shiddat tells the story of a couple Kartika (played by Radhika Madan) and Jaggi (played by Sunny Kaushal) who make a perfect yin and yang pair. Kartika is a carefree woman who is already engaged to someone and doesn't believe in real love, whereas Jaggi is someone who fell in love with Kratika and calls it 'shiddat wala pyar'.

While they enjoy their bond and spend amazing time together, destiny seems to have other plans – the female actor is seen tying knot with some other guy. Shiddat trailer also shares Mohit Raina and Diana Penty as bride and groom.

Radhika Madan and Sunny Kaushal took to their respective social media pages to share the trailer. "Shiddat trailer! Feel the power of love with #ShiddatTrailer, out now. #Shiddat releasing on 1st October on @disneyplushotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex," their caption read.

Watch the trailer here:

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Bhushan Kumar and Firuzi Khan, the film is shot in Mumbai, London, Paris and Glasgow.

Will Kartika and Jaggi’s story end with a heartbreak or they’ll reunite to be one? Shiddat will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from October 1. Watch to know the full story.