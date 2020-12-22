Actor-turned-nurse Shikha Malhotra who had suffered a stroke and paralysis is now recovering. Her right side of the body has been paralysed and the results are showing slowly. Shikha, who was seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s film Fan, spoke to a news portal and told that she is not sure when will she walk again. “My health is improving but the process is slow. I’m not sure when I will be able to walk again”. Also Read - Actor Shikha Malhotra Suffers Paralysis Stroke, Admitted to Kokilaben Hospital

Shikha was admitted to Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, and was later shifted to KEM Hospital when she didn’t show any signs of improvement. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Applauds Actor Shikha Malhotra Who Turns Nurse to Fight Against COVID-19, Calls Her 'Real-life Hero'

While speaking to Navbharat Times, Shikha said, “I am helpless with my body but my heart gets elated when I think of my film Kaanchli in which I have played the lead role. However, not many people are aware of its release. I am going through a tough phase in my life and I need everyone’s support. I am passionate about my work and I just need a little push from the audience”.

Shikha took to social media to share her health update: “Recovering with my super woman my mumma’s love ♥️ n with all of yours prayers immense love respect and care🙌coming back to normal💫🙏My humble request is to Please keep watching my debut hindi feature film kaanchli 🌠 all my hardwork my latest release on “Ultra movie parlour” directed by Dedipya joshii ji💥need your support always🤝”.

Due to no work in Bollywood, Shikha started counselling COVID-19 patients at Mumbai’s BMC Hospital for over the past three months to help the nation in the fight against coronavirus. Later, Shikha herself got diagnosed with COVID-19.