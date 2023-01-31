Home

Entertainment

Shikhar Pahariya Drives Janhvi Kapoor to Karan Johar’s Party, Fans Say ‘She’s Blushing’ – Watch Viral Video

Shikhar Pahariya Drives Janhvi Kapoor to Karan Johar’s Party, Fans Say ‘She’s Blushing’ – Watch Viral Video

Janhvi Kapoor made a couple-entry with Shikhar Pahariya at Karan Johar's party on Monday evening. A viral video shows the man driving the actor to KJo's residence.

Shikhar Pahariya Drives Janhvi Kapoor to Karan Johar's Party, Fans Say 'She's Blushing' - Watch Viral Video

Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya viral video: Karan Johar hosted a party for the young actors on Monday night at his residence. Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Lakshya Lalwani and Shanaya Kapoor among others were a part of the big bash. However, what caught everyone’s attention was Janhvi’s plus-one at the party.

The actor, who is known for her hot photoshoots on social media, arrived with her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at the party. A viral video shows Shikhar driving Janhvi to KJo’s residence on Monday night as the actor blushes while paparazzi click them at the venue. Dressed in a beige blazer and a brown bodycon outfit, Janhvi looks glamorous while Shikhar keeps his style to basic.

WATCH JANHVI KAPOOR-SHIKHAR PAHARIYA’S VIRAL VIDEO HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans couldn’t resist their excitement seeing Janhvi blushing. Many fans commented on the video to highlight how her shy smile is so visible in this outing. One fan wrote, “‘Janhvi is Blushing (sic),” another said, “oh itna sharma rahi hai… (sic).”

Janhvi and Shikhar are rumoured to be dating each other for a long time now. The couple had reportedly broken up a few years back and this is the second time that they seem to have decided to give their relationship another chance. The two were even spotted posing for cosy pictures at another party recently.

Meanwhile, Ananya was also clicked with actor Aditya Roy Kapur at the same bash. While the two actors arrived separately, the rumours have it that they had a good time together at KJo’s house. The speculations around their relationship began when Karan spoke about it on his show Koffee With Karan and Ananya blushed.

Your thoughts on Janhvi and Shikhar’s relationship though?