Shikhar Pahariya Looks Smitten by Janhvi Kapoor as She Jumps Inside Car in Golden Mermaid Lehenga – Watch Viral Video

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya make it look like love is in the air as they leave Manish Malhotra's Diwali party together. Check out their viral video here.

Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya's viral video from Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash

Janhvi Kapoor viral video: Janhvi Kapoor is rumoured to be dating her businessman friend Shikhar Pahariya. After having a date in the evening, the two were spotted attending Manish Malhotra‘s Diwali party together. In a video that is going viral on social media, they send butterflies down the stomach with their visible chemistry. The viral video shows Janhvi hopping inside a car after the bash as Shikhar waits inside the car, sitting in the backseat, gazes at her lovingly and eventually smiles.

Many videos are doing the rounds on social media from the star-studded bash but this one holds everyone’s special attention, especially for Janhvi‘s fans. The actor looked stunning as she made heads turn in an all-golden sequin mermaid lehenga paired with a tiny blouse – the signature Manish Malhotra couture. Janhvi exits the venue and walks as if the world is her runway only to find that the man of her dreams (or so is rumoured) is waiting to take her home.

Watch The Romantic Viral Video of Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya From Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Bollywood’s first Diwali bash this year saw a host of celebrities on Sunday evening. The lanes outside Manish’s house were reportedly jampacked. So much so that the guests started putting up social media posts about how they were stuck in the jam for a long time.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Salman Khan, Suhana Khan, Disha Patani, Rekha, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Huma Qureshi, Gauri Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma, Alaya F, Sanya Malhotra, Diana Penty, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Radhika Madan and Khushi Kapoor were the other guests who dressed up their best for the Diwali bash.

Your thoughts on Janhvi-Shikhar’s video though?

