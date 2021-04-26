Mumbai: India is battling the worst health crisis it has ever seen. The massive spike in daily coronavirus cases has triggered alarm across the country. Not just the rise in coronavirus cases but demand for oxygen cylinders and medicines too has raised concern. Considering all this, Shilpa Shetty also took to social media expressing concern and thanking frontline heroes. Also Read - Covid-19 Can Affect Nearly Every Organ System in The Body in The Long Run, Says Study

Shilpa Shetty talked about the healthcare situation in the country amid the coronavirus pandemic and said, "I am not okay and I cannot be, none of us are. We are experiencing this inexplicable pain from all that is happening around us. I just keep wondering how can a child cope with the loss of a parent or a parent bear the loss of a child especially when they are not even allowed to see their loved ones in their last moments, not allowed to perform the last rites given this situation." During the video message, Shilpa Shetty almost broke down and urged people to help each other. "We are not just people to covid, but we are also losing people to hunger, to the lack of oxygen, to the lack of timely medical care," the actor added. Shilpa also thanked BMC workers, healthcare officials and all the frontline workers for 'doing so much without a break'.

Shilpa also urged people to help those in need and mentioned that she herself is also associated with a platform that aims to eliminate hunger amid the coronavirus crisis.

As the coronavirus cases in India continue to record a steady spike, several Bollywood celebrities have come forward to help the citizens. While Sonu Sood has opened a channel called ‘India Fights With Covid’ which aims to find hospitals, medicines and oxygen, Akshay Kumar has donated Rs 1 crore to former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir’s foundation as a covid relief measure. Salman Khan has also revived his food trucks to provide meals to the frontline workers in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on Monday, India reported more than 3 lakh coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day. The country recorded a total of 354,531 coronavirus cases and 2,806 deaths in the last 24 hours which is the biggest single-day spike in the daily increase in cases since the pandemic began last year.