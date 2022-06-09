Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty turned a year wiser on Wednesday. The ‘Dhadkan’ actress celerated her 47th birthday with hubby Raj Kundra and few other close friends. An inside video from Shilpa Shetty’s birthday party is going viral on social media. In the video, Shilpa Shetty can be seen cutting her beautiful birthday cake. The birthday girl looked stunning in a black body-hugging outfit and looked no less than a gorgeous diva. With minimal make-up, the actress kept her look elegant. The mom of two accessorised her look with a simple pendant and earrings.Also Read - Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat Call it Quits? ShaRa Fans Say 'Fake News'

Shilpa can be seen giving surprised expressions on seeing her delicious cake which she later cuts with her husband Raj Kundra. The couple looks happy and excited as they celebrate while other guests cheer for the birthday girl.

Watch Shilpa Shetty celebrating her birthday:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Earlier on Wednesday, Raj Kundra, returned to Twitter after almost a year to wish his wife on her 47th birthday. Raj took to twitter and wrote: Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture…True to your song…killer killer killer lagdi

Check out Raj Kundra’s birthday wish for Shilpa Shetty:

Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate 🥰 Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture…True to your song…killer killer killer lagdi 🧿😇 pic.twitter.com/m1wDK6tNPs — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) June 8, 2022

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be next seen in Nikamma along with Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. The film will be released on June 17.