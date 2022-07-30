Shilpa Shetty At India Couture Week: The ongoing fashion fiesta in the national capital- India Couture Week completed 15 years, and ace fashion designers yet again bring their best collections with popular B-town celebs as showstopper. Recently, Shilpa Shetty set the ramp of fire with her grace and panache at the ongoing India Couture Week. On Thursday, ace couturier Dolly J presented a bevy of new ethereal ensembles with Shilpa Shetty as the showstopper. Shilpa who never fails to wow us with her sartorial choice and elegance once again impressed fans with her bedazzling look on the ramp. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan Mesmerizes On Ramp In A Glittery Blue Embellished Lehenga As She Walks For Falguni And Shane Peacock At India Couture Week- See Pics

Shilpa Shetty At India Couture Week

Shilpa walked the ramp adorning a beautiful sleeveless cutout number which featured dramatic cascades and pretty patterns all over it. The elegant gown also featured feather detailing towards the hemline and she accessorised the look with beautiful and sleek diamonds. Flawless makeup and blow-dried hair went well with the look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by D O L L Y J (@dollyjstudio)



From a plunging neckline to the risqué cutouts, the gown had oomph-exuding details. The playful cutouts on the waist accentuated the actress’ curves and the stylish gown also came with a pocket. Sharing her look on Instagram Shilpla wrote: Ramped up✨ About last night… walked the ramp for @dollyjstudio, jewels by @sawansukhajewellersindia💎💁‍♀️✨♥️at FDCI (@fdciofficial) India Couture Week.

Shilpa Shetty sets the ramp on fire:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FDCI (@fdciofficial)



Shilpa who is known for her experimental and glam fashion sense, once again set the ramp on fire with her latest stint at the India Couture Week.