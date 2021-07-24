Shilpa Shetty on Raj Kundra Porn Case: Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s husband Raj Kundra’s arrest is one of the big news in India. Court Magistrate ruled that Raj will remain in police custody till July 27. The crime branch had also visited Raj and Shilpa’s Juhi residence and questioned Shilpa Shetty regarding the porn case. The actor was reportedly asked about her involvement and did she have any knowledge about the app HotShots. As per Mumbai Police sources quoted news agency ANI, Shilpa has said in her statement that her husband Raj Kundra is innocent. She had given a statement to the crime branch. About her knowledge of the adult contents of the Hotshots app, Shilpa reportedly said she wasn’t aware of it and has nothing to do with Hotshots. Shilpa Shetty revealed that her husband Raj Kundra was not involved in porn. Instead, it was Raj Kundra’s brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi who was involved with the app and its functioning.Also Read - ‘This Too Shall Pass My Darling’: Shamita Shetty Supports Shilpa Shetty After Raj Kundra’s Arrest

“Shilpa Shetty said that she wasn’t aware of the exact content of HotShots. She claimed that she has nothing to do with HotShots. She mentioned that erotica is different from porn & her husband Raj Kundra wasn’t involved in producing porn content: Mumbai Police Sources,” read ANI’s tweet. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Gets Trolled For Promoting Hungama 2: 'Ab Apke Pati Ki News Dekhe Ya Hungama2?'

“Shilpa Shetty said that it was London-based wanted accused and Raj Kundra’s brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi who was involved with the app and its functioning. Shilpa claimed that her husband is innocent: Mumbai Police Sources”, read ANI’s tweet. Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case: Crime Branch Raids Shilpa Shetty And Raj’s House After Court Extends Remand

Shilpa Shetty said that she wasn’t aware of the exact content of HotShots. She claimed that she has nothing to do with HotShots. She mentioned that erotica is different from porn & her husband Raj Kundra wasn’t involved in producing porn content: Mumbai Police Sources (File pic) pic.twitter.com/zNJSdzD4U7 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021

Shilpa Shetty said that it was London-based wanted accused and Raj Kundra’s brother-in-law Pradeep Bakshi who was involved with the app and its functioning. Shilpa claimed that her husband is innocent: Mumbai Police Sources — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2021



After reportedly recording Shilpa Shetty’s statement and collecting documents related to the Raj Kundra porn case, the Crime Branch officials escorted Kundra back to the Byculla police station.

Earlier on Friday while seeking further custody of Raj Kundra at the court, Mumbai Police have claimed that Kundra had alleged plans to sell 119 ‘adult films’ for millions to a ‘person’. The investigating officials also want to reportedly probe an alleged fund transfer from a South-Africa-based sports betting firm into Raj’s bank account.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court will hear the bail application of Raj Kundra on Monday. Kundra who has been arrested in an alleged porn racket case has alleged that his arrest is illegal.

Watch this space for more updates!