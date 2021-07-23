Shilpa Shetty Trolled For Promoting Hungama 2 Amid Raj Kundra’s Arrest: Actor Shilpa Shetty is having a tough time as her husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been arrested in porn case for allegedly making of pornographic films and publishing them through mobile applications. Her film Hungama 2 has premiered on Disney Plus Hotstar on Friday, July 23 and therefore Shilpa Shetty took to her social media handle to urge all her fans to watch the film and not let it suffer due to all these investigations.Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case: Crime Branch Raids Shilpa Shetty And Raj’s House After Court Extends Remand

Taking to her Twitter handle, Shilpa shared the poster of the film and captioned it as, “I believe and practice the teachings of Yoga, ‘The only place where life exists is the present moment, NOW’. Hungama 2 involves the relentless efforts of an entire team that’s worked very hard to make a good film, and the film shouldn’t suffer… ever!” Also Read - Model Gehna Vashisht On Raj Kundra's Case: Raj Kundra Was About To Make A Film With Shamita Shetty

She added, “So today, I request you all to watch Hungama 2 with your families to put a smile on your face and for the sake of every single person attached to the film. Thank you! With gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra.” Also Read - Raj Kundra Porn Case: Police Custody Extended Till July 27, Cops Suspect Money Used For Online Betting Too

In no time, Shilpa Shetty got trolled over social media after she urged her fans and followers to watch her comedy-drama Hungama 2 that also features Paresh Rawal, Meezaan Jafri, Pranitha Subhash, Rajpal Yadav and Johnny Lever. Hungama 2 has been released amid her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in porn films case. The film is Shilpa Shetty’s much-awaited and it is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Netizens trolled Shilpa Shetty

One of the users on social media wrote: “Have to be so fearless to promote the movie on Twitter even if your husband is in jail”. Another wrote, “Why didn’t you give all the gyaan and all teachings to Raj Kundra? There cannot be any smoke without fire…Cricket betting/cheating case and now this…You said once that you both struggled and came to this level and enjoying this lifestyle…but now it is exposed.”

“One always have a choice in life at every stage. It is greed that pushes you to do wrong things in life. Greed is good if it pushes you to achieve things with the right approach. But everyone wants shortcuts in life and get into this kind of a mess,” a user wrote in the comments section. A social media user even tweeted, “ab apke pati ki news dekhe ya Hungama2,” (should we watch your husband’s news, or Hungama 2.”

Earlier in the day, Shilpa shared the first social media post since the arrest and ongoing investigations of husband Raj Kundra for allegedly making pornographic films. The cryptic Instagram post, which appeared to be a page out of author James Thurber’s books read, “Do not look back in anger, or forward in fear, but around in awareness.”

Hungama 2 is a sequel to director Priyadarshan’s 2003 released hit Hungama.