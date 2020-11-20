Actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra is a doting mother of two and often shares glimpses of her children Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra on her Instagram. Today, Shilpa was papped with her daughter Samisha in Mumbai and what got our attention – baby Samisha’s adorable face. Fans have always seen Samisha from the backside, however, on Friday, she was clicked with mommy Shilpa. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty, Alaya F, Sanya Malhotra, Kriti Kharbanda, Dhvani Bhanushali Spotted by Paps

Born in February, Samisha's first pictures have surfaced on social media. Shilpa Shetty was seen going to her office in the city and held her daughter close while she made her way from the car to the building. In the videos and photos of Samisha, she looked too cute for words in a pink top and grey pants, and you cannot miss her gorgeous pink hairband.

Have a look at Samisha Shetty Kundra’s first appearance:

PC: Viral Bhayani

A few days ago, Shilpa treated fans to an adorable glimpse of Viaan and Samisha’s first Bhai Dooj celebration. She took to Instagram and shared an extremely cute video, capturing the sweet moment between the siblings. In the clip, Shilpa is seen holding her little munchkin Samisha in her lap as she performs aarti for son Viaan on behalf of his sister. Following that, the brother and sister hug each other. All of them are seen dressed in white.

Shilpa and Raj welcomed their baby daughter Samisha on February 15 through surrogacy.

On the professional front, Shilpa is gearing up for her comeback flick Nikamma and Hungama 2.