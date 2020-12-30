Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra is weekending on Wednesday, i.e. December 30 in Goa. In a recent post on Instagram, she flaunted her hot toned body in a printed black figure-hugging monokini amid her vacation. The Dhadkan star shared a sun-kissed picture that features herself effortlessly posing for the lens. This is her style of saying goodbye to 2020. Shilpa folds her arms behind her head and looks at the sun with her eyes close. She stunningly poses for the camera with her luscious hair left open in the air. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty Beats Monday Blues in Rs 24K Navy Blue Striped Jumpsuit By Nupur Kanoi - Yay or Nay?

Shilpa’s Instagram caption read as, “In the mood to beat every age-old cliche…So, I’m weekending on a Wednesday. #vacationtime #familytime #goadiaries #gratitude #blessed #vacay.” The over-so-gorgeous actor’s pic was liked by more than 4,50,000 people. Also Read - Watch: Shamita Shetty on Abusive Husbands, Black Widows, Sister Shilpa Shetty, And More

Take a look at the smoking-hot picture of Shilpa Shetty here:



With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform celebrity followers including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni liked the post and Jacqueline Fernandez commented: “Oh my god!!! You are a goddess!!!” Choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant commented, “Jaala Mukhi (fire emoticon) @theshilpashetty’.

Earlier, Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a boomerang video of herself and her sister Shamita Shetty posing in front of an aeroplane before flying off to Goa on vacation.

In February, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra surprised everyone with the arrival of their second child, a baby girl Samisha Shetty Kundra. The actor was recently spotted with her daughter in the city as the paparazzi snapped the first glimpse of baby Samisha.