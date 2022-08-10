Shilpa Shetty Injures Her Leg While Filming Indian Police Force: Shilpa Shetty ended up injuring her leg while filming Rohit Shetty’s cop action series Indian Police Force. Shilpa took to her Instagram handle and posted a picture of herself wearing a white T-shirt, blue denim jacket and pants. Shilpa captioned her post as, “They said, Roll camera action – “break a leg!” I took it literally😂😜 🤦🏽‍♀️Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega 🙏🤲🏼 Prayers always work 😇. The actor flashed the victory sign with both her hands and extended her injured leg forward wearing a cast.Also Read - Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Gets Brutally Trolled For Hiding Face On Date Night, Netizens Say: 'Puri Umar Aise Hi Muh Chupana Padega'

Check out Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram post:

Shilpa Gets ‘Get Well Soon’ Texts From Well Wishers

Shipa Shetty Performs High-Octane Action

Recently, filmmaker Rohit Shetty posted a video of a fight sequence from his debut web series. On Instagram, Rohit dropped a behind-the-scenes clip featuring him along with Shilpa, Nikitin Dheer and Siddharth Malhotra among others. The clip showed the actors and director filming an action sequence. The video started with Sidharth punching the villains and throwing them in a water tanker from the first floor of an isolated building. In the next sequence Shilpa entered the scene by shattering a glass wall as she fought a bunch of goons. Later Nikitin arrives and fights the rest of goons.

Indian Police Force is the latest addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe comprising Singham franchise, Simmba and Sooryavanshi. The action-thriller series also has Vivek Oberoi in a stellar role.

