Mumbai: Richard Gere's infamous obscene kiss with Shilpa Shetty got him into trouble. It was at an event in 2007 at Rajasthan where Richard was present to lend his support to public AIDS awareness. Richard and Shilpa had come together for an event. However, it became one of the most controversial event. On the stage, Richard took Shilpa in his arms and kissed her nonstop, causing a stir in the country. Now, a Live Law report has revealed that Shilpa was granted relief in the case by Metropolitan Magistrate Ketaki Chavan. "It seems that the accused Shilpa Shetty is the victim of the alleged act of accused no. 1 (Richard Gere.) Not a single element of any of the alleged offence is being satisfied in the complaint," Magistrate Ketaki Chavan observed.

Here’s the video from the 2007 event:

Shilpa Shetty and Richard Gere were booked under Sections 292 (Sale, etc., of obscene books), 293 (Sale, etc., of obscene objects to young person), 294 (Obscene acts and songs), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC, Section 67 of the IT Act and sections 4 and 6 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

The allegation against Shetty is that she did not protest when she was kissed by the co-accused Richard Gere. This by no stretch of imagination makes her a conspirator or perpetrator of any crime.